PHOENIX, Ariz. — Thomas J. Stieber, 59 passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at his home in Phoenix, AZ, surrounded by family and friends, after a long battle with cancer. Tom was born in Dubuque, Iowa on December 26, 1962, to Joseph A. and Rita M. (Herburger) Stieber. Tom graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1981 and went on to graduate from Loras College in 1985. After college he moved to Phoenix, AZ where he worked for Southwest Airlines for the last 33 years. Tom was adopted by the most wonderful group of friends anyone could ever ask for, as evidenced by over 60 visitors from his Southwest family the day before his passing. Tom LOVED Arizona. If he wasn’t golfing, hiking or biking in the mountains he was attending his favorite sporting event. Those left to cherish Tom’s memory are: His love, Lisa Vande Pol; siblings John (Rosie) Stieber, Jolene (John) Biver, Karl (Julie) Stieber, Ted (Becky) Stieber, Francine (Darren) Klepzig; his adoring nieces and nephews, Flora Elysia Moreno, Julie (Misha) Ivanov, Steve (Jacqueline) Biver, Chelsea (Chris) Marriott, Rachael (Ryan) Stieber-Smith, Devan (JJ) Breitfelder, Katelyn Klepzig, Cara Klepzig and Michael Klepzig; and grand-nieces and nephews, Sam and Mike Ivanov, Charli, Lexi and Sophia Biver and Quint and Parker Marriott; and his favorite schnauzers Danica, Oliver and “my boy” Ashford. Tom was also blessed with a very close-knit group of friends from his high school days, including Steve and Nancy Kann, Scott and Terri Buse, Les and Cynthia Moscoso, Mike and Terri Schantz, Tim and Teresa Holmes, Dave and Sandra Finn, Randy and Dawn Redmond, Don and Tricia Herbst, and Kurt and Tiffany Kessler. With these families he shared many vacations, weddings, parties and especially sporting events. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first schnauzer Johannz.
Tom’s family wishes to extend its heartfelt appreciation to Southwest Airlines and his Southwest family for all their support. Additionally, a special thank you to his closest Southwest friends, Ralph, Gordon, and Bob and Linda; and lastly, to all the doctors, nurses and staff at Mayo Clinic and Hospice of the Valley.
A celebration of “A life well lived” will be announced at a later date.