LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Lavern J. Goedken, 80, of Luxemburg, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg with burial in the church cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 137. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate. Masks are required and social distancing should be observed. This will air on Facebook Live at Kramer Funeral Home.
Lavern was born March 9, 1940, near Petersburg, the son of William and Calista (Klaus) Goedken. He married Patsy Bockenstedt on July 28, 1965, in Petersburg. He was primarily employed as a laborer for several local companies in Dubuque and Clayton Counties, most recently at Lumber Specialties in Dyersville. He loved and collected Cub Cadet and International Harvester tractors, enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, splitting firewood, road trips with Patsy, playing cards and camping. He was very proud to have received his quilt of valor last November on Veteran’s day.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Patsy; children, Dan Goedken, of Holy Cross, Lynn Steger, of Dyersville, Ron Goedken, of New Vienna, and Larry (Steph) Goedken, of Guttenberg, Jill (Chris) Kramer, of Dyersville, Jody (Bob) Lawrence, of Manchester; nine grandchildren, Leah, Nate (Brittani), Erin Steger, Madison and William Goedken, Kyle and Caden Kramer, David and Kalista Lawrence; two great grandchildren, Kesler and Zane Fousek; siblings, Norma Brusman, of Dyersville, Inez Hermsen and Valeria Bockenstedt, both of Manchester, and Carol (Dale) Clemen, of Dubuque; in-laws: Germaine Goedken, of Dubuque, Marilyn Goedken, of Petersburg, Janet Rolfes, of Osage, Janice (Virgil) Bries, of Luxemburg, Alma Bockenstedt, of Edgewood, George (Barb) Bockenstedt, of Toddville, LouAnn Weber (friend Rich), of Cedar Rapids, and Nancy (Neil) Henkenius, of Manchester.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Karen, in infancy, and Karla; two grandchildren, Nick Kramer and Karley Lawrence; siblings, John Goedken, Gilbert Goedken, Helen (Emil) Wilgenbusch, Stella (Leo) Demmer, Mary Lou (Elmer) Engelken and Patricia (Marvin) Rolfes; in-laws: Francis Hermsen, Irvin Bockestedt, Vernon Brunsman, Tom Weber and Henry Bockenstedt.
