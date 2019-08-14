David T. Becwar, 85, of Dubuque, passed away on August 8, 2019, at home, following a long struggle with Alzheimer’s.
Visitation will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, followed by a wake service at 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, with Rev. Thomas McDermott officiating. Burial will follow at Rockdale United Methodist Church, with full military honors by the Iowa Army National Guard.
Dave was born on June 6, 1934, on the family farm in Glen Haven, Wis., the son of Thomas and Lucille (Ryan) Becwar. In 1953, he graduated from Bloomington High School. On September 5, 1960, David married Sharon “Judy” Waller at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and together they raised three children, Scott, Lori and Shawn.
As a young man, David worked different jobs, but he always talked about working at the Blue Haven Night Club in Prairie de Chien, Wis. In 1956, he moved to Dubuque and began working at Montgomery Ward, and eventually managed their first camera department, where his love of photography started. He later managed the same department at Sears. David served with the Iowa Army National Guard, 1st Battalion 133rd Infantry, from 1956 until 1962. In 1970, David began working full-time with the National Guard, and retired in 1994. He also ran Becwar Photography for 34 years, out of his home.
David loved life and enjoyed everything, especially a good meal. He loved cars and working on them. He also enjoyed going to the flea market and antiquing with Judy, and they loved traveling to see relatives and friends.
David is survived by his wife, Sharon “Judy”; his children, Scott (Michelle) Becwar and Lori (Kevin) McNaney, both of Dubuque, and Shawn Becwar, of Lake Mary, Fla.; four grandchildren, Rachael (Erik) Dukeman, Brandon (Jackie) Pape, Morgan Becwar and Paige Becwar; two great-granddaughters, Lorelai and Mila; two brothers, Gary (Sandy) Becwar and Michael (Joyce) Becwar; two sisters, Barbara Everly and Mary Louise Brunkhorst; and one sister-in-law, Gail Dame; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Karen (Benny) Tigges; his mother and father-in-law, Walter and Daisy Waller; one daughter-in-law, Lydia Becwar; one sister-in-law, Patricia (Bill) Kohler; and two brothers-in-law, Jim (Kay) Waller and Robert Dame.
The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, The Veterans’ Freedom Center, Hospice of Dubuque or the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to thank Dr. Chis Stille, and all the nurses and staff, along with Hospice of Dubuque, especially Sara, for all the wonderful care and kindness they gave.
“You were right Marge, He was a great guy.”