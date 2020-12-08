ANAMOSA, Iowa — Harry V. McBride, 89, of Anamosa, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids due to complications from COVID-19.
A Catholic Mass, closed to the public, will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Michael Schueller, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa. This will be live streamed at St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook Page. Private services for burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Farley.
Harry was born on May 10, 1931, to Francis A. and Hester M. (Horsfield) McBride in Farley, Iowa. Harry attended Loras College in Dubuque and the Indiana College of Mortuary Science and Management in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was a licensed Funeral Director for over 60 years. Harry was an active member of the Iowa Funeral Directors Association. He had worked throughout Iowa, including Anamosa, Dyersville, Burlington, Des Moines, Winterset, and Cedar Rapids. Harry was also a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
Harry married Madonna M. White on January 8, 1955, until her death in 1972. They had four children. Harry married Mary T. (Klostermann) Scherbring, who had two daughters, on May 28, 1973, until her death in 1989. Harry had been partners with Nadine Brady of Anamosa for many years.
Harry served in the U.S. Army Arctic Services group from 1953-1956. He did two tours of duty stationed at Thule Air Base near the North Pole. He received the Cold War Service Medal and was a member of the Farley American Legion Post No. 0656.
Harry is survived by his partner, Nadine Brady; and four children, Michael (Julie), of Morton Grove, Illinois, Lynne (Steven) Dekowski, of Austin, Texas, Margaret Smith, of Kingman, Arizona, and Patricia Link, of Des Moines, Iowa. He also has two sisters, Pearl Schermann and Rosalyn Kramer, of Farley. Harry has nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Reverend Fr. James and Leo; wife, Madonna; wife, Mary; daughters, Laurie Dykstra and Michelle McBride; son-in-law, John P. Smith; and one granddaughter.
Information is available and condolences may be posted at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards and memorials may be sent to the McBride family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.