Harriet J. Heitzman, 97, died on July 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Due to COVID-19 concerns, private family services will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home website: https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/harriet-heitzman-funeral-service Private family burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date.
Harriet, the daughter of Bert and Ruby (Thompson) Adams, was born August 10, 1924. She graduated from Iowa State University in 1945 with a degree in Early Child Development. That same afternoon, she married Wesley W. Heitzman. They were married just shy of 70 years.
Harriet taught kindergarten in Moline after being first married. She started Cable Car Travel agency in Dubuque and ran it for many years.
She was an ardent supporter of many community organizations and loved serving people. Harriet had a passion for social justice and was a champion for underserved individuals. She was a pillar of many organizations. She served on and was President of Dubuque County Social Services, Hillcrest Family Services, the Dubuque Arts Council, and was an Elder and longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Harriet enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends and traveling all over the world with her husband. She loved her children and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aside from spending time with her family, her greatest joy was meeting people, inviting them to her home, and having a conversation with them.
Harriet is survived by her children, Wesley A. (Barbara) Heitzman of Dubuque, Rebecca L. Peters of Platteville, and Thomas C. (Andrea) Heitzman of Lyme, NH; 5 grandchildren, Megan Heitzman, Emily (Jonathon Dodrill) Heitzman, Beth (Justin) Duris, Chris Peters (Fiance Allie DeGroff), and Peili Heitzman; and 5 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley W. Heitzman, a son-in-law, Lloyd Peters, her parents, Burt and Ruby Adams, her sisters, Virginia Bellows and Phyllis Metcalf Thomas, and her brother, Parker Adams. She was also preceded in death by her brother and sisters in-law, Don (Jean) Heitzman, and Lois Heitzman.
Memorials may be given to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dubuque Arts Council, and Hillcrest Family Services.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque for the compassionate care given to Harriet.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
