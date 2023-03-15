Paul S. Kieffer, 67, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Saturday March 11, 2023, at UnityPoint Health — Finley Hospital.
Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday March 16, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with a funeral service starting at 6:00 p.m. with Deacon David Roth officiating.
Paul was born on November 13, 1955, at Xavier Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Gerald and Virginia (Lenstra) Kieffer. He attended Stephen Hempstead High School in Dubuque. Paul worked for GP Masonry and made journeyman brick-layer at the age of 17. In his middle years he worked for Winders trucking before working for his son at River City Masonry.
Paul was a caretaker for his mother before her passing. His hobbies included riding his bike, visiting with friends, tinkering in the yard, reading books, and enjoying the sun on his front porch.
Recommended for you
Paul was always finding and collecting things he called his projects; his children would call it “hoarding.” Paul’s greatest joy in life was the birth of his first grandson Cody Joseph. He loved spending time with him, telling him stories about his younger years and masonry.
Paul is survived by his two children Jeremy Kieffer of Ballston Spa, New York and Carrie Tigges of Dubuque; son-in-law Duane “Butch” Roth; grandchildren Yasmine Moran, Cody Kieffer, Sawyer and Wyatt Tigges, Katelyn (Mark) Scholtes, Emily Roth, Taylor Roth, Paisley Roth, and Sydney Roth, great-grandchildren Aiden, Mason, Aubrey, Aaron, and Raelyn, sisters Sandi Baker of Scottsdale, AZ, Jolene (Steve) Humke of Dubuque, Jill Law of Scottsdale, AZ, Jackie (Steve) Kettmann of Bellevue, IA, sister-in-law Diane Kieffer of Dubuque, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Shayne Roth, great-granddaughter Aurora Roth, sisters Sharon Kieffer and Janell Temperley, brother Scott Kieffer, and brother-in-law Jake Temperley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.