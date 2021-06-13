Laverna Lou (Adams/Cannon) Karr, 83, of 3730 Sunlight Ridge, Dubuque, died June 5 at Mercy Medical Center.
She was born in Mattoon, Illinois, on June 28, 1937, and graduated from Tuscola (Illinois) High School.
She is survived by her five children, Brenda Cannon, Deb Borley, Ken Cannon, Rich (Carrie) Cannon and Susan (Paul) Kern. She had 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren (including one on the way).
She was preceded in death by husbands Charles Cannon and Bob Karr.
Laverna was an avid bowler, having won several Illinois state tournament titles back in the late ’60s.
She was on the ski patrol at Sundown Mountain in Dubuque for a few years back in the ’70s. Also, at that time, she and husband Bob owned and operated the Bridge Restaurant for a number of years, where they enjoyed hosting the locals and truckers along their routes.
In her later years, she worked for Dubuque River Rides, serving patrons as they toured the Mississippi.
Laverna loved to hit the road and see the country from the front seat of her Ford Torino and she’d banter with the truckers on the highways along the way. Her CB moniker was “Hostess with the Mostess,” harkening to the waitressing and bartending work she had done for years.
She loved to Karaoke and play the slot machine at the casino.
She had a sharp tongue and always spoke her mind.
She loved working in her yard and tending to her flowers, mowing her own lawn right up until the end.
More than anything, though, she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were all often reminded by her that “if it wasn’t for her, they wouldn’t be here.”
She will be forever missed and never forgotten.
Private services were held on June 6. Cremation rites were accorded and interment was at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dubuque Arboretum.