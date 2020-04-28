GALENA, Ill. — Nancy I. Ray, 89, of Galena, IL, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
In accordance with state and federal guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial services for the immediate family will take place on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy was born January 27, 1931, in Oregon, IL, the daughter of Frank and Emma (Wachlin) Einsweiler. She graduated from Galena High School, class of 1949. Nancy was united in marriage to John Ray on July 28, 1956, and he survives. She lived most of her life as a resident of Galena. She received her BA in business from the University of Dubuque and worked in Madison and Dubuque for Interstate Finance. Women did not get many opportunities in business during that era and she decided to get an education certificate and got a master’s in education. Nancy worked as a fourth-grade teacher and a reading development teacher.
She worked to obtain a Title 1 grant to start reading development facilities for elementary and middle school students. Nancy retired after more than 20 years in the Galena School District and then promptly went to work for the new Galena Cellars winery. She retired completely in 1993. Nancy sang in the a cappella choir while attending the University of Dubuque, and over the years, sang at weddings and church services in Galena. She was a lifelong member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church and the Eastern Star. Nancy was one of the founding officers of the Galena Foundation, whose mission is to preserve, enhance, or nurture Galena’s heritage and culture. Alzheimer’s disease hit her later in life and she went to the Bell Tower memory care unit in 2013. She moved to Galena Stauss Senior Care Community in 2018. Nancy fought for the best for her family, her town and she let you know what she thought. Nancy loved her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, John, of Galena; son, Mark (Elaine) Ray, of Redondo Beach, CA; daughter, Janet (Geoff) Wells, of Manhattan Beach, CA; five grandchildren, Alex Ray, of San Francisco, CA, Cora Ray, of Raleigh, NC, Morgan Wells, of Los Angeles, CA, Sam Ray, of Omaha, NE, and Garrett Wells, of Hoboken, NJ; Nancy was loved by all her thirty-five nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers, Franklin Jr. and Robert Einsweiler.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Bell Tower and Galena Stauss that always cared for Nancy with such kindness.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation at www.alzfdn.org in memory of Nancy.
Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.