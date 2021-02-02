Patty L. Piper, 75, of Dubuque, passed Friday, January 29, 2021, at her home surrounded by family after a fierce and admirable battle with cancer.
Private family services for Patty will be held. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Patty was born January 4, 1946, in Fulton, IA, the daughter of Louie and Beulah (Dague) Ostert. On November 27, 1968, she married the love of her life, John D. Piper, in Galena, IL.
She enjoyed puzzles, her ever-growing rose garden, drawing, live music and Christmas time. More than anything, she loved spending time with family and friends.
Patty had always taken the road less traveled. She rooted for the underdog and had her own way of doing things. She proved over and over again that, sometimes, all you really need is faith and love; reason and logic cannot begin to explain the obstacles she overcame.
She had a heart of gold, could find a friend wherever she went, and could turn any conversation into a song. If you knew her, your life is better because of it.
Survivors include husband, John Piper, of Dubuque; three daughters, Trina McInerney (Cliff), Gina (Albert) Dolan, and Corinna (Dan) Lawler, all of Dubuque; five grandchildren, Tanner (Kodi) McInerney, Albert Dolan, IV, and Ashley Dolan, Noah Lawler, Ryley Lawler; three great-grandchildren, Melia, Owen, and Ahri; one brother, Dick (Sue) Ostert, of Maquoketa, IA; and two sisters, Dina (Larry) Pickel, of Potosi, WI, and Judy (Larry) Marcue, of Hazel Green, WI.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
“Bring It On Home”
