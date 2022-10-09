ATHENS, Wis. — Judith Ann (Westemeier) Bingham, 72, of Athens, WI, formerly of East Dubuque, Margate, FL, and Eagle River, Wi passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Aspirus Hospital, Wausau, WI.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish scripture service will be at 3:45 p.m. on Monday.
Judith was born on December 3, 1949, in Hazel Green, WI, the daughter of Gerald H. and Bertilla M. (Soat) Westemeier. She was a graduate of Galena High School, the class of 1968. On June 28, 1969, she was united in marriage to John C. “Jack” Bingham at St. Mary’s Church in Galena.
She was formerly employed at Flexsteel Industries and had her own cleaning business.
Surviving is her husband, John; two sons, Terrance of Eagle River, WI, and Timothy (Jessica) Bingham of Athens; three grandsons, Isaac, Egan, and Alex; a sister, Joyce (Edward) Sethness of West Palm Beach, FL; aunts and uncles, Helen Soat of Dubuque, IA, Bernard (Dorothy) Soat of East Dubuque, and Victor (Esther) Soat of Menominee, IL, and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, by aunts and uncles, Elmer and Merlin Soat, George, Earl, Donald and Jackie Westemeier, Dorothy Sanvitis, Delia Pluym, and Helen Schoenfeld, her in-laws, John & Geri Bingham.
