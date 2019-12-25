GALENA, Ill. — Lawrence “Larry” Joseph Hentrich, 72, of Galena, Ill., passed away on December 21, 2019, at his family home in Galena due to heart failure.
Larry was born on July 14, 1947, in Cuba City, Wis. Larry was married to Linda for over 53 years.
Larry was loved by all. He was an amazing man with a great sense of humor, incredible strength and integrity. He truly loved life and all those that touched his.
Larry retired from Chrysler after 31 years and built his family home in Galena, IL.
He recently volunteered his time with Vinegar Hill Township, Galena High School Bass Club and truly enjoyed driving the kids on his school bus. Larry was an avid bass fisherman and one of the first members of the Dubuque Bass Club.
Larry served in the Army and the Vietnam War.
Survived by: wife, Linda Hentrich; children, Gemma Hentrich, San Diego, CA, Chel Coxon, East Dubuque, IL; grandchildren, Mercedes Hentrich, Jessica Dill; great-grandchild, Vincent Bierman.
Larry had a long list of family members & friends. Larry would want you each to know that he appreciated you and had the greatest life. Thank you for being a part of it.
Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service are in care of the arrangements.