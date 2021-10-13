George M. Davis Telegraph Herald Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FARLEY, Iowa — George M. Davis, 74, of Farley, died on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.The Reiff Funeral Home in Farley is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Farley-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Longtime local radio host dies of COVID-19 Bellevue man sentenced to federal prison for using FSA loan on alcohol, gambling Biz Buzz: Catering business taking over airport restaurant; new owners save Kieler gym; firm enjoys new digs downtown 'Like a bomb went off': Dubuque bar damaged when truck crashes into it; 1 injured UPDATE: Missing Grant County teen located safe