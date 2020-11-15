Dr. Frederick G. (“Doc”) Asmussen, M.D., 80, of Dubuque, died November 12, 2020, of an autoimmune disease. He died at home, surrounded by his family.
Doc was born on June 25, 1940, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Frederick C. and Karolina (Gerhardt) Asmussen. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1961 and earned his medical degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine in 1964.
Doc served in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1968, where he was the Director of Aerospace Medicine and a flight surgeon. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Iowa City, where he finished his residency in 1971. He made Dubuque his home when he started working as an OB/GYN at Medical Associates, practicing alongside Dr. Clark Stevens. After 31 years of practice, he retired in 2002.
Doc was a member of the Iowa Medical Society, Dubuque County Medical Society, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, the Izaak Walton League and the Dubuque Shooting Society’s 660 Club. He was also a 50-year member of Masonic Lodge #125.
Doc had many lifelong friends. He was a favorite among his patients and nurses, always remembering to thank them at the end of the day. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, snowmobiling, a good party and a strong Manhattan. This list could go on, but strict instructions were given not to “fluff if up.” However, in the last years of his life, his most favorite and proudest role was Papa.
Doc is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ellen; four daughters, Alana Asmussen, of San Diego; Kara Asmussen, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Jenny (Nick) Weiss, of Dubuque; and Katie Harris, of Dubuque; and his grandchildren, Harrison and Harper. He is also survived by a nephew, Gary Allen (Karen) Eggert; and two nieces, Caroline Eggert and Diane (Bill) Falshaw.
He was preceded in death by a baby daughter at birth; his parents; and his sister, Carol-Mae Eggert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Dubuque Mercy Health Foundation Endowment Fund or Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
