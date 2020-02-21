ELK GROVE, Wis. — John W. Mauthe, 94, of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Elk Grove, WI, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
A private family burial will be held at a later date in Elk Grove Cemetery, Elk Grove, WI. Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
He is survived by a sister, Ruth (Charles) Halverson, of Benton, WI; a brother-in-law, Delbert Heins; a sister-in-law, Jane Mauthe; along with nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and three brothers.
