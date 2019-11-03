Shullsburg, Wisconsin — Joseph F. Gleason, 87, of Shullsburg, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at home. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Church in Benton with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Monday at the church before the service. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Benton is assisting the family.
Joseph was born on May 24, 1932, in Shullsburg, Wisconsin, the son of Ben and Mary (Miller) Gleason. He married Marietta E. Walton on September 17, 1955, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg. She preceded him in death on January 22, 2017. Joseph served in the US Army from 1953-1955 in Germany during the Korean War.
Joseph worked at Carr Cheese Factory until he began farming in 1967 with his wife, Marietta. They moved into town in 2013. Joseph enjoyed working on old cars when he lived in Benton.
Survivors include five children, Kathleen “Sue” (Richard) Zach, Hazel Green, WI, Patrick (Betty) Gleason, Shullsburg, WI, Michael Gleason, Dillsburg, PA, David (Mary Ellen) Gleason, Shullsburg, WI, and Sally (Matthew) Johll, Granville, IL; three siblings, Betty Gratz, Darlington, John Gleason, and Mike (Darlene) Gleason, both of Shullsburg; in-laws, Delmar Walton and Jewell Walton; fifteen grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Marietta; his parents; three children, Daniel, Thomas, and Sandra; a great-granddaughter, Mya; five siblings, Bernard, Rosemary (Paul) Prine, Catherine (Ambrose) Weiskircher, Adeline (Louis) Graham, and Donna (Herbert) Wiederholt; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in -law.
A Joseph F. Gleason Memorial Fund has been established.
