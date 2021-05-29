Galena, Ill. — John J. Osmanksi, 69, of Galena, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
He was laid to rest in a private family service on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Burial took place in St. Michaels Cemetery, Galena. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena oversaw arrangements.
He was born on December 27, 1950, in Evanston, IL, the son of Dr. William and Mary (Gavin) Osmanski. He attended Campion High School, Prairie du Chien, WI, and graduated from Loyola Academy, Wilmette, IL. John went on to achieve a bachelor’s degree from UW-Stout, Menomonie, WI. He was united in marriage to Patricia Weber on June 24, 1974, and she survives. John worked for Hilton Hotels in Denver. He moved to Chicago where he owned his own seafood restaurant, The Kingston Harbor Yacht Club. John came to Galena to make his home where he served as the General Manager of Eagle Ridge Inn and Resort. He dedicated much of his life to the hotel and tourism industry, and this is where his personality truly shined. He enjoyed spending time with his colleagues and friends within the hotel industry, organizing golf outings and attending the Hotel Motel Association Industry Events and Meetings.
John loved making memories with his family. Many times, he loaded up the excursion van for trips to Canada, Niagara Falls, Disney, Colorado, the Dakotas, and Arizona. His favorite trip was to Marco Island, FL, where he spent many days hunting seashells, being the best landshark, and enjoying Marco’s sun at Stan’s with his family. His many memories with his family included “traveling to Chicago for every home Bears game, staying in the McCormick Inn with the Chicago Bears players and tailgating with friends before the games.” John never missed any of the kids’ sports games or events and he could often be found in the stands wearing a referee shirt and yelling through a megaphone. He was an avid tennis player, racquetball player, and golfer.
He is survived by his wife, Pat, of Galena; one son, John Osmanski (Sarah), of Galena; three daughters, Krista (Chad) Casper, Amy (Nate) McCoy, both of Galena, and Angie Osmanski (Agustin), of Chicago; five grandchildren, Mya, Cora and Maddie McCoy, Alexia and Gavin Casper; one sister, Katie Osmanski, of Chicago; three brothers, Bill (Karen) Osmanski, of Des Plaines, IL, Steve Osmanski, of Milwaukee, WI, and Bob (Lori) Osmanski, of Chicago; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Mom and Dad, Dr. William and Mary (Gavin) Osmanski; a sister, Mary Ferlic.
A John J. Osmanski memorial fund has been established at First Community Bank, Galena, in his memory. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com