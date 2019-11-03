James J. Krapfl, 78, of Fillmore, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home in Fillmore.
Visitation for Jim will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 10 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial for Jim will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fillmore, with Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fillmore.
He was born March 3, 1941, in Fillmore, Iowa, son of Alvin and Loraine (Klocker) Krapfl. He received his education from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Fillmore, IA. Except for a brief stint in the National Guard, he spent his entire life farming, both on his own and in a partnership with his brother Ron and his nephew, Chris. Though farming took up most of his time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, helping neighbors and watching sports on television. Though he never played, he had a passion for professional tennis and watched every tournament. He was an avid Hawkeye fan, enjoying men’s football and basketball and women’s basketball too. Jim also enjoyed experimenting with ways to grow better crops, natural and homeopathic health cures, reading and cutting out jokes from the newspaper and taping them to his kitchen wall. He also loved to collect rocks and arrowheads. Jim was a member of the Sacred Heart Parish in Fillmore.
He is survived by his four siblings Ed (Barb) Krapfl, of Shore View, MN, Ron (Julia) Krapfl, of Cascade, IA, Bob (Lee Ann) Krapfl and Jan (Tom) Anderegg, both of Dubuque, IA; six nephews, James Krapfl, David Krapfl, Christopher Krapfl, Matthew Krapfl, Timothy Krapfl and Benjamin Anderegg; four nieces, Karen Gent, Jennifer Woolf, Kelly Krapfl and Abby Anderegg; and many cousins, friends and neighbors.He was preceded in death by his parents; one nephew, Mark Krapfl; and nephew-in-law, George Gent.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Dubuque, especially to Jeanette for all the wonderful care and support they gave to James.
In lieu of flowers a James J. Krapfl memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com