SISTER MAUREEN (BARBARA ANN) SMITH, OSF, of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at 2:52 p.m, on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Clare House.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Francis House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Masks will be required.
Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Sister Maureen was born November 27, 1935 in Sumner, IA, the daughter of John and Mabel (Scott) Smith. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1954 and made final profession of vows August 12, 1960. Sister received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Briar Cliff College, Sioux City, IA. She ministered as a teacher in Iowa at Manchester, Sacred Heart, Dubuque, and St. Mary’s, Waterloo. She served the migrant farmworker population in Florida at Ruskin and Wimauma and in Washington D.C. with the Migrant Project. Sister also assisted migrant families in West Virginia, South Carolina, Maryland, Alabama, New Jersey, and New York.
Sister is survived by her sisters-in-law Alice Smith, Rita Smith, and Shayla (Smith) Milbrandt; nieces, nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Marcella (John) McGuigan, Mary Smith, Delores Smith, OSF, Mary Valentine, OSF, Arlene Smith, OSF, and Mary Robertine, OSF; and her brothers Harold (Marcella) Smith, Benjamin Smith, Rev. Robert Smith, Theodore (Dorothy) Smith, Valentine (Jean) Smith, James (Mary) Smith, Thomas Smith, Norbert (Eileen) Smith, Franklin Smith, John H. Smith Jr., and Joseph Smith.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
The Miller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.