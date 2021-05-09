SPARTA, Wis. — Kenneth W. Ricke, 83, of Sparta, died May 6, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Health System, La Crosse.
He was born to Albertus (Mike) Ricke and Stella (Tranel) Ricke at home on March 27, 1938. He attended Sandridge grade school and graduated from East Dubuque High School in 1956. After graduation, he worked at Donohoo Furniture Company in Cuba City, WI. On July 1, 1961, he married Dorothy Jean Schiffer at Assumption Church in Zwingle, Iowa. They had three children. While in Cuba City, they belonged to a “very special card club” of which they had lots of good memories. In 1981, they moved to Sparta, Wis., where Ken worked at Wesco Home Furnishings until the time of his retirement in 2005.
Ken liked all sports both to watch and to play and was a special fan of the Bears and the Cubs. After his retirement in 2005, he played golf three times per week and enjoyed many camping trips. He also loved to dance with his wife. Ken was also a member of St. Patrick Church in Sparta, Wis., since 1981. Ken was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was an usher at Mass.
Ken is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy, of Sparta; daughter, Tammy Ricke Rios (Ed Rios), of Beloit, WI; son, Robey Ricke, of Sparta; two sisters-in-law, Mary (Dave) McAndrews and Margaret Bergfeld; and brother-in-law, Robert (Marlene) Schiffer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albertus (Mike) Ricke and Stella (Tranel) Ricke; in-laws, Charles Schiffer and Emma (Sadler) Schiffer; son, Dale Ricke; sister and brother-in-law, James and Joanne (Ricke) Freese; brother-in-law, William Bergfeld; and many aunts and uncles.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon, Friday, May 14, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Sparta.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.
The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to thank the Sparta Ambulance Service, Sparta Police Department and the doctors and nurses who were so kind to Kenneth during his last days.