ANAMOSA, Iowa — Marjorie Mae Johnson De Sotel, 83, formerly of Anamosa, died Monday June 8, 2020, in Mission, Texas.
Services: Private at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories by Rev. Nick March. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her step children; John (Vicki) De Sotel, of Fairbank, Iowa, Susan (Mike) Pasker, Donald De Sotel and Steven (Connie) De Sotel, all of Manchester, Iowa; step-grandchildren, Angela De Sotel, Mitchell De Sotel, Stacy Pasker, Amy Wiley, Daniel De Sotel, Tiffany De Sotel, Tarah De Sotel, Ryan De Sotel and Shelley De Sotel; Step great-grandchildren, Christopher De Sotel, Landice De Sotel, Bryce Wiley, Carson Wiley and Angie De Sotel. Also surviving are nieces, Shelley Johnson-Welter, Teresa Miller, Stacie Price; and nephew, Timothy Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harlan; her parents; a sibling, Lorraine; and a sister-in-law, Diane M. Johnson.
Marjorie was born June 25, 1936, near Tripoli, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Martha Johnson.
She married Harlan De Sotel on January 19, 1985 in Anamosa, Iowa. Marjorie was a first grade teacher for 13 years, then a special education teacher for 23 years. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Anamosa.
A memorial fund has been established for Camp Courageous of Monticello, Iowa.