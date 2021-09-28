WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Kenneth J. Krogman, 65, of Worthington passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Visitation will be held 3-7 pm Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 9 — 10:30 am Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home where a Funeral Service will commence at 10:30 am. Rev. Martin Obeng will officiate.
Ken was born June 10, 1956, in Monticello, IA the son of Joseph and Alvina (Tobin) Krogman. He graduated from Western Dubuque High School with the Class of 1974. He married Lynne Recker on November 17, 1979, in Dyersville. Ken worked at Modernfold his entire working life of 46 years. He was a member of both the Worthington and Dyersville Sportsman Club, and he was always willing to help those in need. He loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his wife, Lynne, siblings: John (Susan) Krogman of Cascade, IA and Sandy (Duane) Gravel of Dyersville; in-laws: Nancy Recker of Humboldt, IA, Don (Ruth) Recker of Dubuque, IA, Ruth (Jim) DeShaw of Huntsville, TX, Glenn (Lin) Recker of Asbury, IA, Roger (Rosemary) Recker of Earlville, IA, LuAnn (Charlie) Bruggemann of Montezuma, IA, Randy (Lynn) Recker of Dyersville, IA; Godchildren: Anne Dolphin and Greg Gravel, and many other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Tony and Luella Recker, brother-in-law, Ronald Recker.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.