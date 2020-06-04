SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Anna Maria Knothe, O.P., died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at St. Dominic Villa.
Private services will be held at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse.
She taught in parish schools in Wisconsin — St. Mary, Portage; Annunciation, Green Bay; St. Robert, Shorewood; St. Rose and St. Matthew, Milwaukee; St. Dennis, Madison; St. Mary, Rockford, Ill.; and in the Consolidated Catholic School, Faribault, Minn. Her master’s degree was from Cardinal Stritch College. In the 1990s she served at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse, and joined the St. Dominic Villa community in 2010.
Marian Joan was born December 15, 1932, in La Crosse, Wis., to Henry and Anna Marie (Holthaus) Knothe. She attended grade schools in LaCrosse and Peoria, and Holy Trinity High School, in Bloomington, Ill.
She is survived by cousins; and her Dominican Sisters.
Casey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.