OREGON, Wis. — Kandy Kay (Jentz) Brouchoud, age 44, of Oregon, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a service at 4 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jeff Vanden Heuvel, at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wis. She will be laid to rest at Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, with a graveside service at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Matt Agee.

