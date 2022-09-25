OREGON, Wis. — Kandy Kay (Jentz) Brouchoud, age 44, of Oregon, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a service at 4 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jeff Vanden Heuvel, at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wis. She will be laid to rest at Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, with a graveside service at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Matt Agee.
Kandy was born on Dec. 27, 1977, in Dubuque, the daughter of Clarence Jr. and Jane (Koehler) Jentz and raised in nearby Durango.
Kandy graduated from Hempstead High School and proceeded on to attend the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning, where she received her Bachelor of Science and her Master’s Degree in Architecture. It was here that Kandy met her future husband, Jon. They studied in Paris, traveled throughout Europe as part of their studies with L’Ecole Special d’Architecture, and got engaged in LeChable, Switzerland in the same chapel as Jon’s great-great-great-grandfather, Joseph Brouchoud, was baptized and married.
Kandy and Jon were united in marriage in Dubuque on Sept. 7, 2002. They first lived in Madison before becoming caretakers of Kingfisher Farm nature preserve in Cleveland, Wis. Here, Kandy and Jon founded Crescendo Design, focused on sustainable, environmentally friendly residential design. Kandy achieved LEED AP, BD+C certification, promoting the design and construction of high-performance green homes.
Their business success led them from the shores of Lake Michigan to living in the Bay Area of California before returning back to Wisconsin in 2007 to their current “Wildwoods” home in the Village of Oregon just in time for the birth of their daughter, Juliana Lanore Brouchoud. Kandy and Jon then founded a virtual reality development company, Arch Virtual, focused on medical training with their Acadicus platform.
Kandy was a dedicated loving wife and mother, homeschooling Juliana through middle school, which provided flexibility for lots of travel and extended winter stays in Carpinteria, Calif., and Denver, Colo. She was an avid lover of nature, always making time to explore Uncle Bill’s farm every chance she got home, and enjoying the outdoors frequently jogging around her neighborhood or on nature hikes in their own backyard. She incorporated organic living and nature into all aspects of her life. She was also an enthusiastic Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan and got a kick out of the competition with all the Cubs and Bears fans in her family.
Kandy was incredibly thoughtful and kind, always putting others before herself. She maintained a relentless optimistic outlook throughout her battle with cancer, never once complaining, and always bringing joy to everyone who loved and cared for her. Her strength, courage, wisdom and bravery were unmatched as she faced her opponent with every single ounce of strength to the very end. In our eyes, she did not lose, but rather, those of us left without her did. She was the strongest person we’ve ever known and we are so proud of her unwavering positivity, grace and fearlessness. We are eternally heartbroken, but forever grateful, for the time we shared with her. We will continue on with strength, in her honor, as she guides us from above, with her dad by her side. We love you forever, sweet Kandy.
Those left to cherish her eternal memory are: her loving husband, Jon Brouchoud, and their daughter, Juliana Brouchoud of Oregon, Wis.; mother, Jane Jentz; sisters, Kelly Jentz-Ruff (Neal Ruff) and Kristy (Joe) Kelly; and brother, Clarence “CJ” E. Jentz, III, all of Dubuque, Iowa; nieces, Monique (Michael) Holz of Los Angeles, Calif., Elizabeth Baker (Steve Bak) of Oakland, Calif., and Emma Ruff of Madison, Wis.; nephews, Anthony, Brendon, and Lucas Kelly; maternal uncles, William Koehler and Fred (Thelma) Koehler, both of Dubuque; paternal aunts, Helene (Jack) Bennett, Darlene Chapman and Donna Mae (Jimmie) Douglas; paternal uncle, Kenny (Pat) Jentz; mother-in-Law, Lyn Brouchoud of Manitowoc, Wis.; brothers-in-law, Jeff Brouchoud; Jayson (Michelle) Brouchoud and family; Joe (Amber) Brouchoud and family; also several cousins and one very special cousin, Ken (Carrie) Jentz, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence E. Jentz, Jr.; father-in-law, Bernard “Bernie” Brouchoud; maternal grandparents, Rose and Dewey Koehler; maternal aunt, Viola Koehler; paternal grandparents, Clarence, Sr. and Daisy Jentz; and paternal uncles and aunts, Ronald Jentz, Roger and Judy Jentz, Gary Chapman and Sylvester “Sonny” Weires.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Kandy’s name to Woodland Dunes Nature Center, founded by her father-in-law: 3000 Hawthorne Ave., P.O. Box 486, Two Rivers, WI 54241, www.woodlanddunes.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com or mailed to Gunderson Funeral Home, 1150 Park St., Oregon, WI 53575. A livestream of the funeral service will be available at https://messiahchurch.com/worship-and-music-streaming/.
The family wishes to thank the staff at UW Carbone Cancer Center, Mayo Clinic, and Commonheart Home Health and Hospice for all of their wonderful care and support.
Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St., Oregon, Wis.
(608) 835-3515
