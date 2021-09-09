PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Lora M. Chamberlain, 84, of Prairie du Chien, died on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish in Prairie du Chien, where a Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m.

The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family.

