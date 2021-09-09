Lora M. Chamberlain Telegraph Herald Sep 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Lora M. Chamberlain, 84, of Prairie du Chien, died on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.Visitation will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish in Prairie du Chien, where a Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m.The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prairie-du-chien-wis Crawford-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Police: 1 hurt when semi strikes vehicle in Dubuque TH EXCLUSIVE: Manufacturing company plans 1st Iowa location in Dyersville Dubuque Democrat Jochum considering run for Iowa governor 2nd former Manchester hospital official sentenced for role in thefts TH Farm Families of Year: Dairy farming a family affair for Theills