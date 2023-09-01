Patricia E. Ackerman, Sabula, Iowa — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Savanna, Ill.
Larry P. Ambrosy, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 2, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Frances A. Amundsen, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Gerda Chappell, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Anne M. Hanselmann, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Joseph L. Kopp, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Betty J. Kroll, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
R. Mae McCarty, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Moracco Supper Club, 1413 Rockdale Road.
Bryan M. Miller, La Motte, Iowa — Wake service: 2:30 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Kenneth T. Reuter, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Gerald D. Richter, East Dubuque, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. today, The Other Side, East Dubuque.
Michael Strader, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
John J. Steuer, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.