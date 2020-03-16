DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Patrick W. Scherrman, 81, of Dyersville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 13, 2020, at home in Dyersville.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, in Dyersville, where a parish vigil service will be held at 1:30 p.m., an Ancient Order of Hibernians rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m., the Dyersville Fire Department will gather at 6 p.m., and an American Legion Post 137 service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Pat was born April 27, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of William and Dula (Willenborg) Scherrman. He served in the United States Army Reserves “Red Arrow Division”. Pat married Elizabeth “Betty Anne” Showalter on October 25, 1958, in Dyersville.
Pat worked alongside his father, brothers and family at Scherrman’s Implement, serving the Dyersville & Monticello farming community for many years.
Pat had a loving spirit and a great sense of humor. He loved golfing and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He served as a leader to his country, community, faith and family. Pat was a member of the American Legion, a board member of the Commercial Club Park, and a retired member of the Dyersville Fire Department. He also served on the St. Francis Xavier School Board and was a proud member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Knights of Columbus.
His most important job was being a loving and positive role model to a large family network.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Betty Anne; children: Margaret “Meg” (Paul) Cook, of Wheaton, IL, Elizabeth “Beth” (Brian) Berk, of Lapeer, MI, Marypat (Tom) Stoddard, of Ft. Smith, AR, Jayne Scherrman, of Cape Girardeau, MO, Sally (Russ) Drafahl, Molly (Jerry) Evers, both of Dyersville, and Francis Xavier “Frank” (Theresa) Scherrman, of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren: Casey (Ben) Raevsky, Daniel, Brad and Joseph Cook, Andy and Allie Berk, Janet, Melissa (Scott Burleson), Jake and Max Moore, Shannon Stoddard and Caitlin (Joey) Farley, William and Elizabeth Keene, Claire and Eva Williamson, and Jesse Drafahl, Tracy (Greg) Bognich, and Erica Evers, Jared, Justin, Jenna and Jolene Scherrman; five great-grandchildren; uncle, Emmett (Ann) Scherrman, of Cedar Rapids, IA; siblings: Don (Cookie) Scherrman, of Dyersville, Bonnie Hunt, of Fennville, MI, Scott (Sharon) Scherrman, of Penngrove, CA, and Joe (Shari) Scherrman, of Lake Delhi; in-laws: Rose Marie (Leon) Lammers, Patrick (Dianne) Showalter, Peggy Westhoff, Tim (Mary) Showalter, and Jeanne Kass.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William (Bill) and Dula; a sister, Beth Scherrman, in infancy; grandparents: Francis “Frank” and Philomena (Kelly) Scherrman, Ben and Molly (Gerken) Willenborg; and Godfather, Carl Willenborg, who was killed in WWII; in-laws: Tom (Toby) Westhoff, and Rick Kass.
Special thanks to Dr. Robert Thomas and staff at Medical Associates of Dyersville. All the staff at Mercy Hospital/Medical Associates of/in Dubuque who cared for Pat. Hospice of Dubuque for all of their compassionate and loving care they gave to Pat and his family.
Memorials are preferred to St. Francis Xavier Basilica.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.