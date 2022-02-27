Carl Joseph Haupert died peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of February 23, 2022. In a sign of the times, his family was gathered around him both in person, and virtually.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 am Tuesday, March 1, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery where military rites will be accorded.
He was born in Dubuque on September 29, 1933 to Clarence and Crystal Haupert, and resided in Dubuque his entire life. He married Marianne Bray on July 10, 1960. Together they raised seven children, to whom they served as role models on how to live and love through good times and bad, with care and dignity.
After graduating from St. Joseph Academy in 1952, Carl enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. After completing his service, he earned his BA and MA degrees from Loras College. He then embarked on a 32-year career at Washington Junior High School, where he taught math and science. He and Marianne spent his retirement years traveling to visit their children and grandchildren and enjoying the restful atmosphere at their beloved summer cabin on the lake.
He enjoyed woodworking, reading, the daily crossword puzzle, relaxing at the lake cabin with family and friends, and outdoor activities ranging from walks with Marianne to yardwork and snow-blowing the sidewalk along the entire length of the street. He was a long-time member of St. Joseph the Workman parish, serving a variety of volunteer roles over the years until illness forced him to the sidelines. He was a kind and gentle man, devoted to his family, which was especially apparent in the final year of his life, as they continued to visit and enjoy his company, though he was no longer able to communicate with them.
He is survived by his wife, Marianne, brother Frank, sister Angie Wemmer, sister-in-law Elizabeth Bray, children Mike (Mary Ellen), Amy (Mark) Oles, Lisa (Rick) Lewis, Jenny, Ann (Nestor) Schnasse, David, numerous nieces and nephews, and 17 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jean, and his youngest son Paul.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a Carl Haupert Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors and the palliative care team at Finley Hospital and the wonderful team of caretakers and staff at Luther Manor.