Carl J. “Hi-Speed” Heisler, 60 of Dubuque, Iowa completed his earthly journey on the same day that it began, December 28th at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

To honor Carl’s life, a wake will be held at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Rd on Tuesday January 3, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Fr. Steve Rosonke officiating. Burial will follow in East Dubuque Cemetery.

