Carl J. “Hi-Speed” Heisler, 60 of Dubuque, Iowa completed his earthly journey on the same day that it began, December 28th at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
To honor Carl’s life, a wake will be held at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Rd on Tuesday January 3, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Fr. Steve Rosonke officiating. Burial will follow in East Dubuque Cemetery.
Carl was born on December 28, 1962, in Dubuque, Iowa, to James and Marjorie (Eike) Heisler. He graduated from Hempstead High School. Carl married his beautiful bride, Elizabeth, on February 2, 2002, and at the same time gained 4 teenage daughters and a thousand gray hairs. Carl was bigger than life, some even say a Legend.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Carl include: his loving wife of 20 years, Elizabeth Heisler, Dubuque, Iowa; his 4 daughters, Tobey (Jon) Carroll, Dubuque, Iowa, Kristen (Brian) Cockroft, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Bess (Rick Weber) Hayes, Dubuque, Iowa, and Kellie (Jason) Hancock, Dubuque, Iowa. His eight grandchildren, Jameson, Jackson, Parker, Sophie, Madison, Jordan, Harper, and Willow; his parents Jim and Marge (Eike) Heisler; siblings, Lynn (Jeff) Goerdt, Dubuque, Iowa and Gary Heisler, Dubuque, Iowa; along with his nieces Ellyn (Erik) Holzhuter, Karissa (Josh) Wernimont, Katie (Scott) Streif and nephew Ben Goerdt.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Leander and Susan Eike, Marce and Lorraine Heisler, his father-in-law Robert Schauer and sister-in-law Sharon (Schauer) Hinz.
Carl’s family would like to thank all our family and friends who have provided such an outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. Carl’s sudden absence from our physical lives has left many broken hearts behind. Your consideration and kindness have helped to bring some peace and healing into our days, and we cannot thank you enough for the role you’ve so generously played in that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.