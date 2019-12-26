EPWORTH, Iowa — Frank B. Connolly, 92, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at his home in Epworth.
Visitation for Frank will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial for Frank will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, with full military honors accorded by the Epworth American Legion John White Post #650.
Frank was born on August 20, 1927, in Placid, Iowa, son of William and Mary (Antoine) Connolly. He was the second youngest and last surviving of nine children. He received his education in Placid, Iowa. He married Leola Ann Hanfelt on October 28, 1953. Together they had seven children. She preceded him on September 20, 1977. He then married Ardella S. Ernzen on January 13, 1979. She also preceded him on November 8, 2005.
Frank served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean War. He is a member of the Epworth American Legion John White Post #650 and St. Patrick’s Church in Epworth. He was a carpenter for most of his life. He loved to go trout fishing, play euchre, garden and could make a good batch of horseradish.
He is survived by his seven children, Tim (Diane) Connolly, Larry “Rocky” (Connie) Connolly and Dan “Curly” (Stacie) Connolly, all of Epworth, Deb Demuth, of Dubuque, Laura (Todd) Kluesner, Brenda (Marty) Oberfoell, both of Epworth, and Kimberly (Donnie) Avenarius, of Dubuque; nine grandchildren, Katie Johnson, Abby, April and Lauren Connolly, Dustin Demuth, Angie Connolly and Carter Kluesner, Trae and McKenna Avenarius; five great-grandchildren, Kaidance and Preston Johnson, Isaac Connolly, Jamarius Connolly and Letty Ploessl. He is also survived by his seven step-children: Loras (Debbie) Ernzen, Theresa (Pat) Daly, Diane (Daryl) Kamp, Shirley (Terry) Burds, Gary (Kerry) Ernzen, Kenneth Ernzen and Karen (Ernie) Kluesner; step-daughter-in-law, Barb Ernzen; along with many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty Connolly, Darlene Conzett, Elaine Slack, Janice (Mick) Connolly, Eldon (Chris) Hanfelt, Nick (Doris) Wolf, Dick Dupont and Janette (Merlin) Brimeyer.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Mitchell J. Kluesner; a special grand-dog, Sophie; five brothers, Alvin, Merlin (Jean), Joseph (Ruth), Wilbert (Marion) and Marvin; three sisters, Marie (Martin) Huber, Loyola (Clem) Wagner and Lorraine Connolly; sisters-and -brothers-in-law, Mary (John) Boulting, Roy Slack, Ron Conzett, Rich Hanfelt, Joe (Florence) Hanfelt and Marlene Dupont; one step-son, Melvin Ernzen; two step-grandchildren, Daniel Ernzen and Thadeus Ernzen; three nieces, Judy Tigges, Joanie Lawler and Carol Connolly; and a nephew, Steve Connolly.
The Connolly family wishes to express gratitude to the Hospice of Dubuque, especially Tammy, Heather and Amy and to Dr. Brian Sullivan for their wonderful care of Frank.