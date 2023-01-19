Joyce A. McClain, age 86, of Dubuque, passed away at 10:25 p.m., on Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. To honor Joyce’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, 1684 Iowa Street, with Pastor Stephanie Ells officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Galena, Illinois.
Joyce was born on December 27, 1936, in Galena, Illinois, daughter of William and Edna (Bainbridge) Dayton.
She married Robert T. McClain on February 12, 1955, in Galena. Joyce was employed at A&P Tea Company and H&R Block for 15 years each. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon. Joyce enjoyed camping, crafts, and trying new recipes.
Those left to cherish Joyce’s memory include her son, David (Christine) McClain, Peosta, IA; a grandson, Ryan R. McClain, Peosta, IA; a step-granddaughter, Taylor Rupp, Cuba City, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, William (Lois) Dayton and Robert (Marian) Dayton; and 2 sisters, Ruth (Tony) Bein and Muriel (Dale) Bahr.
Joyce’s family would like to thank Dr. Kirkendall, the Staff at Eagle Pointe Place and Hospice of Dubuque for their kindness and all the compassionate care they provided for Joyce.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Joyce’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Joyce McClain Family.
