Joyce A. McClain, age 86, of Dubuque, passed away at 10:25 p.m., on Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. To honor Joyce’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, 1684 Iowa Street, with Pastor Stephanie Ells officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Galena, Illinois.

Joyce was born on December 27, 1936, in Galena, Illinois, daughter of William and Edna (Bainbridge) Dayton.

