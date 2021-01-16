Susan Besser Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Jan 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Susan Besser, 47, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. US Cremation Society, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today