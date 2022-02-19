HANOVER, Ill. — Robert H. “Bob” Davidson, 78, of Hanover, died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Savanna First United Methodist Church, where a celebration of life will follow.

Law-Jones Funeral Home, of Hanover, is assisting the family.

