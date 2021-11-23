Joseph Paul Sandman, 80, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 19, 2021, at home.
A private funeral service was held with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West, Iowa and military honors by the Iowa Army Nation Guard. A mass will be held at St. Joseph Key West Catholic Church along with a celebration of life at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
Paul was born in Manchester, Iowa on August 25, 1941, the son of Martin and Laurien (Bergfeld) Sandman. He graduated from Manchester High School and was a member of the Iowa Army National Guard for 4 years. He married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Goebel on September 16, 1961 and they recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Paul was a mail carrier for 20 years and the owner of Schilling Hardware for 19 years. After retirement, he managed the Elks Lodge #297 for 11 years. He touched the hearts and lives of many people during his life. He had a great sense of humor, was quick with a joke, loved playing cards, and loved a good old fashion. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, building and fixing anything, the Iowa Hawkeyes, watching sports, and spending time with his family.
He was loved and is survived by his wife Carolyn (Goebel) Sandman, children Kathy (Kevin) Canfield, Kristi (Matt) Tompkins, Dave (Erin) Sandman, his grandchildren Rachael (Andy) Viehmann, Michael (Emily) Canfield, Jessica and Harrison Tompkins, Bailey and Bret Sandman, great grandchildren Caroline Canfield and Aubrey Viehmann, and sisters Alice Soppe and Dianne Faust.
He was preceded in death by his parents, great granddaughter Grace Viehmann, brother- in- law Bob Soppe, brother- in- law Dick Faust, and niece Jayne Swift.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Brian Nelson, Lisa Flannigan of By Your Side Care and her great team of caregivers, and Hospice of Dubuque.