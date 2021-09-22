Gary C. Thiltgen Telegraph Herald Sep 22, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLINTON, Iowa — Gary C. Thiltgen, 49, of Clinton, formerly of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Schultz Funeral Home in DeWitt, Iowa, where a service will follow at noon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Iris J. Merfeld Timothy A. Russett Randy J. Nank Artist brings Vietnam War-themed mural to Dubuque Local law enforcement reports