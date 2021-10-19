Betty L. Montgomery Telegraph Herald Oct 19, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALENA, Ill. — Betty L. Montgomery, 74, of Galena, died on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Galena-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Dubuque woman guilty of federal drug-dealing charge for OD Ask Amy: New friendship takes an asexual turn Police: 2nd Dubuque man arrested in connection with 2 shootings Man pleads guilty to 10 charges for flare-gun spree in Dubuque CORRECTED: Biz Buzz Monday: Dubuque business opens new chapter with different location