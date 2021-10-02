Reva Doty Telegraph Herald Oct 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SAVANNA, Ill. — Reva Doty, 91, of Savanna, died on Saturday, July 10, 2021.A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Savanna Township Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Manny’s Pizza in Savanna. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Savanna-ill Carroll-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Police: Dubuque man sexually abused boy Prep football: Beckman edges Columbus in overtime to reach 6-0 Prep football: Decorah halts Western Dubuque win streak UPDATE: Major union reaches tentative agreement with Deere Prep football roundup: Senior offense still rolling as Rams pound Davenport West