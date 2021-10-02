SAVANNA, Ill. — Reva Doty, 91, of Savanna, died on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Savanna Township Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Manny’s Pizza in Savanna.

Tags

Recommended for you