GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Mary E. Tujetsch, age 100, of Guttenberg, IA, passed away on November 21, 2021, at Guttenberg Care Center with family beside her. Mary was born on October 29, 1921, on a dairy farm in Farley, IA to Frank and Mary (Jerina) Zalaznik. She attended St. Joseph’s Elementary and High School graduating in 1939. Mary loved growing up on the farm, and helped out with milking, occasionally driving a tractor and mowing the huge lawn with a hand-powered mower.
In 1940, she met her future husband, Gene Tujetsch at a dance in Dyersville. They dated for 5 years, much of the time by letter when Gene was overseas in WWII. They married on May 21, 1946 at St. Joseph’s Church in Farley. Mary worked at the family business, Tujetsch Grocery for 20 years with her husband Gene & father in law Lenz. Later when Gene became Post Master of Guttenberg, Mary supported him by attending postal meetings and NAPUS events.
Mary loved decorating, baking, cooking and hosting dinners for family and friends. She was an excellent seamstress. Mary and Gene also loved dancing to Big Bands at Lakeside Ballroom in Guttenberg and Melody Mill in Dubuque. She loved reading but when she lost most of her sight, Mary listened to at least 2 books on tape per week. She faced any setbacks with grace and courage. She loved being a wife and mother. Her strong faith was always present in her life.
Mary was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Parish where she was a member of St. Anne’s Society & St. Mary’s Home School Association. She was a CCD teacher and took part in many other volunteer activities. She also was on the Guttenberg Library Board and a member of the Legion Auxiliary for over 70 years. Mary spent many winters in Florida with her daughter and son-in-law. She made many friends there and was a member of St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church in the Villages. Mary tutored children in reading at Lady Lake Elementary School and belonged to Operation Shoebox, where she packed gift bags for soldiers deployed overseas.
Mary is survived by her daughter Ann (Doug) Fariello; sister in law, Alice (Keith) Neely; brother in law Robert (Bettie)Tujetsch; goddaughters, Mary Ellen (Bill) Smith & Joan (Todd) Vorwald; godsons, Elmer (Kay) Heitz & Mark DeShaw; many cousins, nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews and many friends whom she loved dearly. Mary was able to celebrate her 100th birthday with many of them.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gene in 2007; siblings, Frances (Ray) Heitz, Vic (Eunice) Zalaznik, Ed (Florence-Shirley) Zalaznik, Ernie (Vivian) Zalaznik & Kenneth (Phyllis-LeAnn) Zalaznik; mother and father in law, Hilda & Lenz Tujetsch; brother in law, Jerry (Adele) Tujetsch; nieces, JoAnn Steinhoff, Karla Zalaznik, Karol Zalaznik, Carol Dahman & Sharon Zander; nephews, Gene Heitz, Tom Tujetsch & Paul Zalaznik.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St. Mary’s Church or St. Mary’s School in Guttenberg.
Special thanks to all the wonderful doctors, nurses, caregivers and staff at the Guttenberg Care Center. They were extremely giving and caring to Mary and she considered them all her friends. Also thank you to St. Croix Hospice for their care, loving support and compassion.