Darlene “Dar” (Schulting) Kirch, 92, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away peacefully at home on November 6th, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 9:00a.m. to 11:15a.m. Wednesday, November 16th at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque followed by a service, sharing memories at 11:30 a.m.
Dar was born at home on March 27th, 1930 to Vincent and Viola (Tranel) Schulting in East Dubuque, Illinois.
She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy on May 30th, 1948.
Dar was united in marriage to the love of her life Norman Kirch on October 14th, 1953. They celebrated 55 years of marriage in 2008. He preceded her in death on November 5th, 2008.
Dar, Merl and Shirley worked with their parents at the Melody Mill Ballroom to provide great entertainment to the tri-state area.
Dar worked at Bishops Buffet for 37 years where she met and maintained lifelong friendships in the community.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Dar also volunteered regularly at Bethany Home where she found great happiness in the service of others.
Darlene is survived by her children; Steven (Janet) Kirch of Mountain View, Akansas, Scott (Beth) Kirch of Greendale, WI, and Mark (Jamie) Kirch of Christopher, IL; grandchildren; Tera (Steve) Oberbroeckling, Brianne Savasci, Annah Vaassen, Jacob Kirch and Maya Kirch; great grandchildren; Sam, Trevor, Wil and Owen Oberbroeckling and Asza and Dila Savasci; a brother; Merl (Joyce) Schulting; and daughters-in-law; Gretchen (Dan) Knief and Jenny (John) Johnson-Peterson.
Dar was also preceded in death by her parents; Vincent and Viola (Tranel) Schulting; a sister; Shirley Lewis; sisters-in-law; Virginia Best and Janann Borley; brothers-in-law; Richard Best and Robert Borley and an infant daughter, Mary.
A Darlene Kirch Memorial Fund has been established in her memory.
