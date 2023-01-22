GALENA, Ill. — Dr. Joseph Terry passed away quickly and peacefully on January 3, 2023, at his home with his wife Pat and his son Jim beside him. Joe was born on May 22, 1927, in Davenport Iowa to Colonel Clyde and Marie (Hunter) Terry. He and his three brothers were raised by their mother and grandmother Mary Sanders Hunter. He graduated from Davenport High school, served one year in the Navy at the end of World War II, and went on to Saint Ambrose College and Iowa State College to attain his DVM degree in 1952.
Joe married Pat Terry on August 13, 1949, at St John’s Methodist Church in Davenport. Pat taught in the Ames area for 3 years while Joe finished his degree. They moved to the Evanston/Wilmette, Illinois area to practice veterinary medicine for 40 years.
Joe’s love for animals was reflected in his thoughtful care of pets, including exotics, at his practice (Terry Animal Hospital in Wilmette), his volunteer work at Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, and his wide range of family pets.
Joe and Pat’s lifelong appreciation of music was integral in their first meeting and falling in love while members of the 7th-grade string quartet. Their participation in the Tri-City Orchestra, ISC Orchestra, Evanston Symphony, NISOM Community Orchestra, and the Grace Church Choir lifted the hearts of the communities in which they performed.
Joe’s wishes for all living things’ well-being informed his interactions with everyone he met. From driving local people — especially mothers with babies and small children — to medical and dental appointments to his service in Lions Club, Rotary International (Paul Harris Fellow), and many charitable contributions.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his daughter, Robin (Patrick) Malone, of Evanston, sons James (Jennifer) Terry, of Hanover, IL, and Mark (Francis) Terry of Kennebunkport, ME, 11 grandchildren, Ruadhri (Danielle Deschaine), Liam, Máire, Fiona (Tim Cronin), Brídín Malone, Síle, Caitríona, Ryan, Alasdair, Max (Hilary Godin) Terry, Madelyn Terry and three great-grandchildren, River, Millena and Whitney Terry. He was preceded in death by his parents, two older brothers, Jack and Jim, and younger brother Jay.
There will be a memorial service for Joe at Grace Episcopal Church, 107 South Prospect Street, Galena, Illinois at 10 AM, Thursday, January 26, 2023. Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.
