GALENA, Ill. — Dr. Joseph Terry passed away quickly and peacefully on January 3, 2023, at his home with his wife Pat and his son Jim beside him. Joe was born on May 22, 1927, in Davenport Iowa to Colonel Clyde and Marie (Hunter) Terry. He and his three brothers were raised by their mother and grandmother Mary Sanders Hunter. He graduated from Davenport High school, served one year in the Navy at the end of World War II, and went on to Saint Ambrose College and Iowa State College to attain his DVM degree in 1952.

Joe married Pat Terry on August 13, 1949, at St John’s Methodist Church in Davenport. Pat taught in the Ames area for 3 years while Joe finished his degree. They moved to the Evanston/Wilmette, Illinois area to practice veterinary medicine for 40 years.

