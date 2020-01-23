EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Brenda Sue Shireman, 63, of East Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 10:40 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics, Madison, WI, surrounded by family.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where a Celebration of Life will follow.
Brenda was born on June 14, 1956 in Watseka, IL, the daughter of Homer and Elizabeth (Robertson) Kelnhofer. She was a graduate of Milford Township High School, class of 1974, and attended Danville Junior College. On August 27, 2003, she was united in marriage to Doug Shireman in Niagara Falls. With that union, her family grew to include four additional children.
She enjoyed working as a social worker with the Grant County Department of Social Services for more than 20 years where she touched many lives. She later worked at J & J Consignment in Dubuque, where she could showcase her creative side. Brenda loved decorating her home, spending time with family and friends, but most of all, spoiling her two grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, Doug; six children, Melia (Allen Plear) Evans, of Cuba City, WI, Scott (Ashley) Schumacher, of Edgerton, WI, Jamie (Larry) Autin, Las Vegas, NV, Lisa (Nina) Keefer, of Huntington Beach, CA, Douglas (Florine) Shireman, of Marietta, GA and Scott Flaucher, of Dubuque; and two grandchildren, Aydan and Kellan. Also surviving are two brothers, Jim (Teresa) Kelnhofer, of Savoy, IL, and Greg (Brenda) Kelnhofer, of Hoopeston, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions will be donated to a charity close to Brenda’s heart relating to organ donation.
