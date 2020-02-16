Winnifred I. Gordon, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully into heaven on February 11, 2020, surrounded by her daughters, Lee and Marlene, at Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque, Iowa. She was 99 years old.
Visitation is Monday, February 17, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel, in Litchfield, and services will be Tuesday, February 18, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Reverend Kathy Brown officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Litchfield, MI.
Winnie was born in Monroe, MI, on September 5, 1920, daughter of Clayton and Blanch (Swope) Boudrie. She married William C. Gordon on July 10, 1937. They had two daughters, Marlene and Leila.
Winnie traveled with her husband over the 55 years of their marriage, to Europe, South America, Canada and the United States. Winnie was a great cook and was always known for her fantastic homemade pies. She loved playing euchre, dominoes and watching the Chicago Cub games. Winnie was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was very proud of her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Marlene (Bill) Koons, of Ohio, and Leila Highlund, of Dubuque; 37 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill; her parents; brother, Raymond Boudrie; son-in-law, Gary Highlund; and one grandchild.
Many thanks to Dr. Mark Moore, Hospice of Dubuque and Hawkeye Care Center.
Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Dubuque, 1670 JFK Road Dubuque, Iowa, 52001. To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.