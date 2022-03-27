Jerry Franklin Flatt, loving husband, father and grandfather 79 yrs, died on March 25th at 10:50 am at home surrounded by family after a year and half battle with cancer.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. The family kindly encourages that masks be worn.
Military honors for Jerry, rendered by American Legion Post #6, will be 11:00 am Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by a celebration of Jerry’s life at 12:15 PM at Timmerman’s Supper Club.
Jerry was born on Christmas Day 1942 in Cookeville, TN, the third of four children to Verble Flatt and Rena Frances Flatt (Paris). The family later moved north to Detroit, MI.
Jerry proudly served in the US Air Force from 1959-1963, spending time in Vietnam.
He was joined in marriage to Shari E Balog on September, 20 1975 in Royal Oak, MI. Shari joined him in Dubuque, IA where a few weeks earlier he had begun a job at John Deere. Jerry retired from Alliant Energy after 25 yrs. They raised two children in Dubuque.
He is survived by his wife, Shari; one son, Jami F Flatt, (Oliva Felix) of Portland, OR; one daughter, Jessica M Fecik, of Dubuque; three grandchildren, William, Alex, and Addie; one sister Joyce Robichaud of Cookeville, TN; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Flatt; and many nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Verble Flatt, his mother, Rena Frances Celukowski, step-father, Joe Celukowksi, sister, Mary Sue Paschke, brother, John Leroy Flatt, mother-and father-in-law Stephen and Marie Balog, and brothers-in-law, Robert Paschke and John Robichaud.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or the Veteran’s Freedom Center in Dubuque.
Jerry’s family wishes to thank the Dubuque Integrated Cancer Center, Dr. Hermann, Tony Heiar, Nurse Jackie and receptionist Carol. Thank you to Dr. Schreiber and staff for all their kindness during Jerry’s year and half cancer journey. The family is also grateful to Hospice of Dubuque, especially to Kris, Angela, and Ryan for their compassion, guidance, and care at the end of his journey.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Jerry’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.