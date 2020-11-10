Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Patricia J. Erdmann, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday,
Nov. 14, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Jesse P. Ingles, Greeley, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday,
Nov. 11, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the funeral home.
Janet S. Schmieder, Bloomington, Wis. — Services: 6 p.m. today, Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Bloomington.