Barbara E French, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on April 13th, 2023, at Bethany Home.
Barb was born on September 17, 1936, in Roanoke, Virginia, the youngest daughter of Proctor Clifton and Mary Emma Hurst. After graduating from William Fleming high school, Barb attended Longwood College and graduated with a degree in education and then later received her Master’s Degree in Speech Pathology. She married the love of her life, Thomas B. French, on July 1, 1961, in Roanoke, Virginia. After their marriage, Barb and Tom decided to take advantage of opportunities that took them to the West Coast for several years before arriving in Dubuque in 1970. Having new jobs and two young children, they decided that Dubuque seemed an ideal place to live, raise a family and put down their roots.
Barb will be remembered as a loving mother, great friend of many and an active member of the Dubuque community. She was a member and deacon at Westminster Presbyterian Church, served on the board at Mt Pleasant Home for many years and was a member of the auxiliary board of the Dubuque Symphony. She volunteered with Hospice of Dubuque, Du-ride, was a P.E.O. member and loved to play bridge with her friends. Barb loved to travel and she and Tom travelled often, visiting numerous countries. Their favorite trip was as passengers on a freighter which took them to many islands throughout the South Pacific.
Recommended for you
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Mary French (Frank Hiltebrand) and Mel Darbyshire (Amanda Auger). She was preceded in death by her husband and her son, Vaughan.
Her family would like to extend its deepest gratitude to the staff of Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for their exceptional care. Their kindness will never be forgotten.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a future charitable donation in her name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.