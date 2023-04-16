Barbara E French, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on April 13th, 2023, at Bethany Home.

Barb was born on September 17, 1936, in Roanoke, Virginia, the youngest daughter of Proctor Clifton and Mary Emma Hurst. After graduating from William Fleming high school, Barb attended Longwood College and graduated with a degree in education and then later received her Master’s Degree in Speech Pathology. She married the love of her life, Thomas B. French, on July 1, 1961, in Roanoke, Virginia. After their marriage, Barb and Tom decided to take advantage of opportunities that took them to the West Coast for several years before arriving in Dubuque in 1970. Having new jobs and two young children, they decided that Dubuque seemed an ideal place to live, raise a family and put down their roots.

