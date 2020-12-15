Mary Agnes Lange, 85, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on December 12, 2020, at Bethany Home with her daughters by her side.
Private family services will be held at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road with Sr. Margaret Ann Kramer officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. A live stream of the funeral service will be on the funeral home Facebook page. A celebration of Mary’s life will be at a later date.
Mary was born on October 15, 1935, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of John and Veronica (Lex) Regan. She grew up on a farm in Rickardsville, IA, and attended Flanagan School, a one room schoolhouse. She graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1953 and on August 29, 1959, she was united in marriage to Carl Lange at St. Joseph Church in Rickardsville.
Mary was a devoted wife and mother. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and enjoyed baking, gardening and bird watching. She was best known for her prize-winning fruit pies and apple cakes. She was a volunteer at the Dubuque Arboretum for 35 years. She received the governors award for her volunteerism. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge and worked for Bishops Buffet for many years.
She enjoyed camping and traveling and had a permanent site for 41 years at Paradise Valley in Garnavillo, Iowa, where she hosted many fish frys. Mary’s greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.
Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years, Carl; children, Mike Lange, Mark Lange, Ron Lange, Rose (Steve) Schulz, Donna (Dave) Wolter and Doug (Chris) Lange; her siblings, John (Maureen) Regan, Margaret Kurth, Jim (Sandy) Regan, Katie (Perly) Reeg, Jeanne (Leroy) Reeg and Alice Rhomberg; her sisters-in-law, Betty Knabel and Phyllis Blichman; brothers-in-law, Marty Lange and John Lange; grandchildren, Kevin (Taylor) Wolter, Kyle (Lacey) Wolter, Stephanie Schulz, Jared (Meghan Silbernagel) Schulz, Grace Lange & Rahne McIntire; and great-grandchildren, Holden Wolter & Vivian Wolter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Tom Regan; a sister, Irene Hauber; and granddaughter, Molly O’Regan Wolter.
Memorials may be mailed to the funeral home and will be distributed by the family between Dubuque Arboretum, Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and Bethany Home for all their compassionate care and support they gave Mary and her family.