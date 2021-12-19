SISTER BONA JOAN (JOHANNA) HEBIG, OSF, of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa, died at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Clare House.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Masks will be required. Livestream of the service can be viewed at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans.
Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Sister was born on August 21, 1925 in St. Kilian, MN, the daughter of George and Josepha (Loosbrock) Hebig.She entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1943 and made final profession of vows August 12, 1949. Sister received her master’s degree in Education Administration from the University of South Dakota. She ministered as an educator in Iowa at Garnavillo; St. Mary’s, Waterloo; Remsen; Petersburg; Stacyville; Guttenburg; St. Joseph, Bode; Dyersville; Holy Ghost, St. Mary’s/St. Patrick’s in Dubuque; Portland, OR and Melrose Park, IL. Sister also ministered at Wakonda Retreat Center in the Des Moines, IA Diocese and at Mount St. Francis Center, Dubuque.
Sister is survived by her sister-in-law, Sonya Hebig, nieces, nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Marcella (Joseph) Probst, Julitta (John) Durband, and Rita (William) Probst; her brothers, Reynold (Malinda) Hebig, Adrian (Dolores) Hebig, and Alfred Hebig.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.