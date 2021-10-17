Leonard Gregory “Lenny” Schuster, 87 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Ennoble Manor with his loving family by his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at St. Joseph Key West Church with Father Rodney Allers officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church until time of mass. Entombment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery with full military honors by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is caring for the family.
Lenny was born on May 18, 1934 in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Gregory and Lucille (Kies) Schuster. He married Margaret “Margie” Gassman on May 4, 1957 and together they were blessed with 64 years of marriage.
He is a US Navy Veteran, member of St. Joseph Key West Church and member of the LaMotte/Key West Knights of Columbus #4236.
Lenny was a dairy farmer his entire life; he ran the family farm with his sons and grandsons. He enjoyed fishing and his favorite past time was going to “the boat”. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by many.
Lenny is survived by his wife Margie Schuster; four sons Ronald (Pamela) Schuster, David Schuster, Daniel Schuster, and Timothy (Susan) Schuster. His Grandchildren: Angela (Neil) Wulfekuhle, Christopher (Carrie) Schuster, Tiffani (Kyle) Zierden, Samantha Schuster and Garret Schuster; seven great grandchildren with number 8 to arrive in December.
He is also survived by his sister Erna Schmidt, sister-in-law Betty Schuster, brother-in-law Richard (Shirley) Gassman along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Alfred Schuster and Thomas Schuster; brother-in-law Robert Gassman; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Harry and Donna Link; and brother-in-law Donald Schmidt.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, Ennoble Manor and By Your Side Care for all their care, kindness and compassion they gave to Lenny.