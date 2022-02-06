Bernice “Bea” M. Pottebaum, 95, passed into the Lord’s arms on January 30, 2022, at Luther Manor.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday February 7, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road Dubuque, Iowa 52003 where a wake service will be at 4:00 p.m. Family and friends may also gather 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church until time of mass. Per the family request, please wear face coverings when attending the visitation and funeral.
Bea was born on August 28, 1926, to Joseph and Frances (Meisenburg) Thoma in St. Donatus, Iowa. She got her GED from NITI.
On June 1, 1949, she was wed to Louis Pottebaum at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque, Iowa and together they had three children. She was happily married for almost 40 years until Louie passed away on February 23, 1989.
She worked at Timmerman’s Supper Club, Roshek’s, Armstrong’s and Dubuque Greyhound Park. She also volunteered at Mercy Hospital and was also a member of the Rosary Society.
Bea enjoyed sewing for her family in her younger years. She participated in daily mass and walked at the Cathedral when she was able. Bea loved to go on vacation to Devil’s Lake, WI, and she did many trips with Tri State Travel; she also enjoyed their Saturday night get togethers. She was proud to come from a family of 12, and she enjoyed having company. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Bernice is survived by her daughters Jean (Gerald) Roling and Judy (Mark) Nemmers; son Jerry Pottebaum; grandchildren Chris (Jen) Roling, Lynn (Adam) Davidshofer, and Angie (Kevin) Kluesner; granddaughter-in-law Michele Nemmers; nine great grandchildren; siblings Francis (Mary) Thoma, Richard Thoma, Pat Klaas, Don (Bertha) Thoma; sister-in-law Betsy Thoma; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Louis; her parents; two grandsons Brian Roling and Tim Nemmers; siblings William (Edna) Thoma, Marie (Alfred) Barth, Arnold (Phyllis) Thoma, Joseph Thoma, Victor (Viola) Thoma, Ernest (Alice) Thoma, and Lawrence Thoma; and in-laws Ethel Thoma and Ed Klaas.
Memorials may be given to Hospice, and the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Thank you to Luther Manor for taking care of mom for the last 4 1/2 years, and Hospice for the last week of her life.