Paul W. Reichen, 79, of Crestridge Care Facility, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Crestridge.
Military services will be held at a later date due to the cancellation of all funerals because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Paul proudly served the United States his entire life. He served in the Navy from 1960-1964. Paul then served in the Naval Reserves from 1964-1966. Paul went on to work for the United States as a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service until he retired. These were positions he was honored to have held. Paul was an avid Los Angeles Dodgers fan, collected baseball cards and remembers fondly his trip to see the Los Angeles Dodgers play in the World Series in 1974.
He was born on December 30, 1941, in Iowa City, Iowa, son of Lena (Mettler) and Ernest Reichen. Paul was the last of his family.
He joins his parents, Ernest and Lena; as well as his three siblings, Ernest Jr., Mary Ann and Betty Reichen, in everlasting peace and happiness.
Paul would want to thank the staff at Finley Hospital, Crestridge and Jackson County Hospice for everything they have done to give him peace and comfort over the past several months.
