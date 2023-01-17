Joyce B. Ahmann, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Church.
Mary A. Allamand, Scotch Grove, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Anamosa.
Shirley A. Allen, Peosta, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Vivian A. Allendorf, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church gymnasium, Shullsburg. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the gymnasium.
Mark P. Brown, Woodman, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 19, Boscobel Bowl & Banquet.
Michael J. Burr, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Garrity Funeral Home chapel, Prairie du Chien.
Bonnie M. De Sotel, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Luciano A. Mendez Rodriguez, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19; and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Franklin W. Miller Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon today, St. Luke’s Methodist Church. Service: Noon today at the church.
Paul G. Pechous, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Marie M. Robbins, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
